  3. Sensi Chew
Sensi Chew

Be Well

Sensi Chew are perfect for people on the go. The individual dosing keeps medicine fresh.
Sensi Chews are made with high quality ingredients, CO2 extraction with 100% satisfaction guarantee.
For all your lifestyle needs.
Sensi Caps CBD Softgels provide maximum health benefits from whole plant extraction.
The 9 Sensi Chews are broken down into 3 categories: Original, Specialty, and CBD
About Sensi Chew

At Sensi Products our mission is simple. Be Well. Sensi Products started in 2010, in the heart of Silicon Valley from a desire to make safe, effective, and consistent medical marijuana products for family members struggling with health issues. After extensive research and testing, Sensi Products released Sensi Shots, then two years later Sensi Chews was born. In 2017 Sensi Caps CBD Softgels were launched, and additional new and exiting products are in development. The response from patients has been amazing and their continued feedback and testimonials inspires ongoing exploration of new product ideas and solutions for alternative ways to improve health and wellness. Today Sensi Chew has grown to a family of 9 chews each designed to address a patient’s unique health needs. Sensi Chew uses CO2 extracted cannabis oil of the highest grade. This extract uses the whole plant to ensure that the diverse cannabinoid profile is captured for optimal health results. We lab test all raw materials to verify their quality, then we routinely test production batches to verify consistent potency levels. Why we do it: Because we care about good health. We are passionate about developing cannabis products that help people live healthy lives and provide safe alternative solutions for relieving and treating medical conditions. How we do it: We use our professional backgrounds in technology, science, health and wellness, and consumer product development combined with research, testing, and patient feedback to produce cannabis products that are safe, consistent, and proven. What we do: We make cannabis infused products using professional standards, processes and procedures. Sensi Chews are specifically designed to help patients address a wide range of health and wellness conditions. · Child-proof packaging, each does is individually enclosed · BETTER VALUE price per MG than other chew competitors · Lab tested, 2x · Dosed for easy use – 10 pc per pack · Travels well, doesn’t melt, not messy, compact · Consistent results with patients · Addresses time-of-day use - Daytime, Nighttime, Anytime · 120+ day shelf life; stable, no refrigeration · ONLY EDIBLES infused with special elements - Melatonin, Ginseng, Tongkat Ali

Candy

Available in

United States, California