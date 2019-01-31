1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
- 90mg of full-spectrum cannabis extract - 4mg melatonin per dose - Tasty chocolate caramel that doesn't melt like regular chocolate - Low Calorie, only 10 calories per dose, gluten-free - Fast-acting, goes to work in 15-20 minutes when taken sublingually - Individually wrapped doses, great for travel - Lasts 3-8 hours depending on metabolism
on January 31st, 2019
For a first time user I suggest eating the smallest amount possible then wait 20 minutes. For me - all I need is a 1/6th of a dose and I am sleeping. I LOVE this product, used to suffer from insomnia for years and these are very well priced. Usually 1 box lasts me 2 - 3 months. If you are having sleeping issue I would highly recommend trying these out.
on June 22nd, 2017
Tried a 25-mg dose last night when I knew it would be a rough night of sleep. It made my eyes heavy and body relax, but my mind was racing with paranoia for another hour or two before falling asleep. Woke up feeling really foggy-headed and kind of anxious. I'll try taking a half dose next time to dodge the side effects.
on June 12th, 2017
I am SO glad i found this product! My Dr had me on enough sleep meds to "put a horse to sleep" so he said...and i often wished i was a horse. I NEED my sleep as a I am a chronic pain WARRIOR...Sensi Chew AMEN to good sleep and waking up without feeling exhausted. Im a fan and im rested!!!
June 23, 2017
03:10