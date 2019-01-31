 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sensi Chew Insomnia

by Sensi Signature Products

About this product

- 90mg of full-spectrum cannabis extract - 4mg melatonin per dose - Tasty chocolate caramel that doesn't melt like regular chocolate - Low Calorie, only 10 calories per dose, gluten-free - Fast-acting, goes to work in 15-20 minutes when taken sublingually - Individually wrapped doses, great for travel - Lasts 3-8 hours depending on metabolism

3 customer reviews

4.33

write a review

lizzieguns

For a first time user I suggest eating the smallest amount possible then wait 20 minutes. For me - all I need is a 1/6th of a dose and I am sleeping. I LOVE this product, used to suffer from insomnia for years and these are very well priced. Usually 1 box lasts me 2 - 3 months. If you are having sleeping issue I would highly recommend trying these out.

bailey.rahn@leafly.com

Tried a 25-mg dose last night when I knew it would be a rough night of sleep. It made my eyes heavy and body relax, but my mind was racing with paranoia for another hour or two before falling asleep. Woke up feeling really foggy-headed and kind of anxious. I'll try taking a half dose next time to dodge the side effects.

leeannh

I am SO glad i found this product! My Dr had me on enough sleep meds to "put a horse to sleep" so he said...and i often wished i was a horse. I NEED my sleep as a I am a chronic pain WARRIOR...Sensi Chew AMEN to good sleep and waking up without feeling exhausted. Im a fan and im rested!!!

About this brand

Sensi Signature Products are the manufacturs of Sensi Chews and Sensi Caps. We care about good health. We are passionate about developing products that help people live healthy lives. We use our backgrounds in technology, science, health and wellness, and product development combined with research, testing, and patient feedback to produce cannabis products that are safe, consistent, and proven. Watch for new and exciting products coming to a collective near you! Sensi Chews are a family of medicated edibles with the taste and texture of a gourmet tootsie roll. Our chews are designed to address time-of-day use. For Daytime: Sensi Chew Sativa and Sensi Chew Energy (with natural ginseng). For Nighttime: Sensi Chew Indica and Sense Chew Insomnia (with melatonin), Sensi Chew Insomnia Plus (CBD with melatonin). For Anytime: Sensi Chew Hybrid,Sensi Chew CBD Gold 1:1, Sensi Chew CBD Platinum, and Sensi Chew Amorè (with aphrodisiac, Tongkat Ali). We're the only edibles company infusing with targeted ingredients to help people feel good and address specific conditions.