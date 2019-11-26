 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Apocalypse

by Sensible Seeds

About this product

CBD Apocalypse Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Sensible Seeds Premium Selection: It takes four angels to oversee an apocalypse: a recorder to make the book that would be scripture in the new world; a preserver to comfort and save those selected to be the first generation; an accuser to remind them why they suffer; and a destroyer to revoke the promise of survival and redemption and to teach them the awful truth about furious sheltering grace. (Chris Adrian). But maybe there was a 5th Angel...the Soother...who decreed that the doomed should spark up a juicy fat CBD packed reefer and float to the afterlife with a pain free smile..... Aaah.....Bliss.... CBD Apocalypse took many years of experimentation with multiple generations by the best breeders out there to produce one of the ultimate medical strains on the market today, an exotic blend of G13 Haze x OG Kush xThe Supreme It possesses the coveted 1 to 1 ratio of CBD to THC both of which stand at 9.5% and although it is Sativa dominant it takes on more of the effects of a typical Indica. CBD Apocalypse can be grown in most environments (including Northern Hemisphere) quickly and easily and gets extra benefits when grown in a SCROG setup. The stems do tend to stretch though so best not to let it vegetate too long before flowering. In 10 to 11 weeks expect Huge Explosive Yields! The Medical benefits of this strain are outstanding for those with physical ailments; the 1 to 1 THC/CBD ration gives a pleasant state of relaxation without too much head fuzziness... just the perfect body stone. The flavour is fruity and it is a great strain to put into edibles or oils. CBD Apocalypse from Sensible Seeds is the ideal medical marijuana strain, prepare to be blown away! Features Sex: Feminized Type: 30% Indica / 70% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 10 to 11 weeks Outdoor Harvest: Late September Yield: Indoor: 450 to 550g/m2 – Outdoor: 800g/plant Height: Tall THC: Low 9.5% CBD: Extreme - 9.5% Genetics: The Supreme x G13 Haze x OG Kush Medicinal Properties: Yes Yes Yes! Medical Conditions: Optimal pain management, muscle spasms, cramps, PMS, Parkinson’s, MS. Inflammation, headaches, plus many more!! Taste/Flavour: Smooth, Fruity Effect: Extreme body stone, relaxing Grow Difficulty: Easy

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Shandeblieux

Helped with the pain and stress very nice

About this brand

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.