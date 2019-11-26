About this product
But maybe there was a 5th Angel...the Soother...who decreed that the doomed should spark up a juicy fat CBD packed reefer and float to the afterlife with a pain free smile..... Aaah.....Bliss....
CBD Apocalypse took many years of experimentation with multiple generations by the best breeders out there to produce one of the ultimate medical strains on the market today, an exotic blend of G13 Haze x OG Kush xThe Supreme
It possesses the coveted 1 to 1 ratio of CBD to THC both of which stand at 9.5% and although it is Sativa dominant it takes on more of the effects of a typical Indica.
CBD Apocalypse can be grown in most environments (including Northern Hemisphere) quickly and easily and gets extra benefits when grown in a SCROG setup. The stems do tend to stretch though so best not to let it vegetate too long before flowering. In 10 to 11 weeks expect Huge Explosive Yields!
The Medical benefits of this strain are outstanding for those with physical ailments; the 1 to 1 THC/CBD ration gives a pleasant state of relaxation without too much head fuzziness... just the perfect body stone. The flavour is fruity and it is a great strain to put into edibles or oils.
CBD Apocalypse from Sensible Seeds is the ideal medical marijuana strain, prepare to be blown away!
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: 30% Indica / 70% Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 10 to 11 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: Late September
Yield: Indoor: 450 to 550g/m2 – Outdoor: 800g/plant
Height: Tall
THC: Low 9.5%
CBD: Extreme - 9.5%
Genetics: The Supreme x G13 Haze x OG Kush
Medicinal Properties: Yes Yes Yes!
Medical Conditions: Optimal pain management, muscle spasms, cramps, PMS, Parkinson’s, MS. Inflammation, headaches, plus many more!!
Taste/Flavour: Smooth, Fruity
Effect: Extreme body stone, relaxing
Grow Difficulty: Easy