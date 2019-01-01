 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The strain Charlotte’s Web is a high yielding breed with low levels of THC. What makes this well-known strain special is the high CBD content which can easily exceed 10%. With earthy and citrus flavors Charlotte’s Web was created to provide a relaxing, focused effect. In contrast to high THC varieties it can be used without interfering with your daily routine. The low level of THC ensures that the strain is non-psychoactive but benefits from the entourage effect achieved with a combination of cannabinoids and terpenes. Created by the Stanley Brothers in Colorado, Charlotte’s Web seeds are a 60% Sativa, 40% Indica hybrid that was bred in response to the story of a young girl named Charlotte Figi. She suffered from up to 300 grand mal seizures a day brought on by Dravet’s Syndrome. The Stanley Brothers created this strain to aid her and named it Charlotte’s Web in her honor. Charlotte’s Web Strain Features Sex: Feminized Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 80 to 85 days Outdoor Harvest: Indoor/ Outdoor Yield: 300-500g/m2 Height: Up to 120cm THC: 0.3% CBD: 10%+ Aroma/Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Woody

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.