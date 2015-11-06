About this product
The strain Charlotte’s Web is a high yielding breed with low levels of THC. What makes this well-known strain special is the high CBD content which can easily exceed 10%.
With earthy and citrus flavors Charlotte’s Web was created to provide a relaxing, focused effect. In contrast to high THC varieties it can be used without interfering with your daily routine. The low level of THC ensures that the strain is non-psychoactive but benefits from the entourage effect achieved with a combination of cannabinoids and terpenes.
Created by the Stanley Brothers in Colorado, Charlotte’s Web seeds are a 60% Sativa, 40% Indica hybrid that was bred in response to the story of a young girl named Charlotte Figi. She suffered from up to 300 grand mal seizures a day brought on by Dravet’s Syndrome. The Stanley Brothers created this strain to aid her and named it Charlotte’s Web in her honor.
Charlotte’s Web Strain Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 80 to 85 days
Outdoor Harvest: Indoor/ Outdoor
Yield: 300-500g/m2
Height: Up to 120cm
THC: 0.3%
CBD: 10%+
Aroma/Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Woody
With earthy and citrus flavors Charlotte’s Web was created to provide a relaxing, focused effect. In contrast to high THC varieties it can be used without interfering with your daily routine. The low level of THC ensures that the strain is non-psychoactive but benefits from the entourage effect achieved with a combination of cannabinoids and terpenes.
Created by the Stanley Brothers in Colorado, Charlotte’s Web seeds are a 60% Sativa, 40% Indica hybrid that was bred in response to the story of a young girl named Charlotte Figi. She suffered from up to 300 grand mal seizures a day brought on by Dravet’s Syndrome. The Stanley Brothers created this strain to aid her and named it Charlotte’s Web in her honor.
Charlotte’s Web Strain Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 80 to 85 days
Outdoor Harvest: Indoor/ Outdoor
Yield: 300-500g/m2
Height: Up to 120cm
THC: 0.3%
CBD: 10%+
Aroma/Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Woody
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!