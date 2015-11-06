About this product

The strain Charlotte’s Web is a high yielding breed with low levels of THC. What makes this well-known strain special is the high CBD content which can easily exceed 10%.



With earthy and citrus flavors Charlotte’s Web was created to provide a relaxing, focused effect. In contrast to high THC varieties it can be used without interfering with your daily routine. The low level of THC ensures that the strain is non-psychoactive but benefits from the entourage effect achieved with a combination of cannabinoids and terpenes.



Created by the Stanley Brothers in Colorado, Charlotte’s Web seeds are a 60% Sativa, 40% Indica hybrid that was bred in response to the story of a young girl named Charlotte Figi. She suffered from up to 300 grand mal seizures a day brought on by Dravet’s Syndrome. The Stanley Brothers created this strain to aid her and named it Charlotte’s Web in her honor.

Charlotte’s Web Strain Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid



Grow: Indoor/Outdoor



Flowering Type: Photoperiod



Flowering Time: 80 to 85 days



Outdoor Harvest: Indoor/ Outdoor



Yield: 300-500g/m2



Height: Up to 120cm



THC: 0.3%



CBD: 10%+



Aroma/Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Woody