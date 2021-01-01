 Loading…

Hybrid

Cookies and Cream Cheese

by Shadowbox Farms

Cookies and Cream Cheese

Cookies and Cream Cheese

Coming from Big Buddha Seeds, Cookies and Cream Cheese is an indica-dominant cross of GSC and Big Buddha Cheese. It puts off an odor of freshly baked cookies with a kushy spice, and the smoke is sweet and fruity. Give Cookies and Cream Cheese a shot if you’re looking for a strain that may ease your mind without holding you back from day-to-day activities.

