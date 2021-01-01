 Loading…

Hybrid

Huckleberry Pre-Roll 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

About this product

The Huckleberry hybrid cannabis strain is best known for its intense berry aroma and comes with relaxing sativa-dominant effects.

About this brand

About this strain

Huckleberry

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

The origins and genetics of Huckleberry are under debate, but there is no disputing the strain’s unmistakable berry aroma. The flower is compact, light green in color, and generally covered in orange hairs. Huckleberry plants have a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and produce average yields. They might be a bit tricky for the novice grower. The effects of this strain are on the milder side and largely reported as relaxing, cutting through stress without the cloudiness. Undoubtedly, this strain is best known for its intense fruity smell and taste, similar to its relative Blueberry.

