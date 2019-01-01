 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 10 Phatties Joints EMPTY Shatter Labels Doob Tube King Size Preroll Joint Tubes 5"

10 Phatties Joints EMPTY Shatter Labels Doob Tube King Size Preroll Joint Tubes 5"

by Shatter Labels

Write a review
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 10 Phatties Joints EMPTY Shatter Labels Doob Tube King Size Preroll Joint Tubes 5"
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 10 Phatties Joints EMPTY Shatter Labels Doob Tube King Size Preroll Joint Tubes 5"

$19.99MSRP

About this product

10 x EMPTY "Phatties Joints" 5 x 0.5" Premium Pre-roll Tubes Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels Full color and foil finish on high quality glossy sticker material Display your high end pre-rolls and products inside of our premium packaging, elevate your sales! Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.