  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Gello Gelato Live Resin 0.5g

Gello Gelato Live Resin 0.5g

by Sherbinskis

Write a review
Sherbinskis Concentrates Cartridges Gello Gelato Live Resin 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Gello Gelato

Gello Gelato

From Sherbinskis, Gello Gelato is a cross of Bacio Gelato and Mochi Gelato. Look for a fruity and piney flavor with the rich earthiness associated with the Gelato line. As for the high, it’s much softer than Bacio and a bit calmer than Mochi, making it a great cross for any time of the day.

About this brand

