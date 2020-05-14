About this strain
Gello Gelato
From Sherbinskis, Gello Gelato is a cross of Bacio Gelato and Mochi Gelato. Look for a fruity and piney flavor with the rich earthiness associated with the Gelato line. As for the high, it’s much softer than Bacio and a bit calmer than Mochi, making it a great cross for any time of the day.
Gello Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
