Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Gello Gelato Live Resin 0.5g

by Sherbinskis
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Gello Gelato
Gello Gelato

From Sherbinskis, Gello Gelato is a cross of Bacio Gelato and Mochi Gelato. Look for a fruity and piney flavor with the rich earthiness associated with the Gelato line. As for the high, it’s much softer than Bacio and a bit calmer than Mochi, making it a great cross for any time of the day.

Gello Gelato effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!