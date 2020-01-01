 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Shine® Gold Pre- Rolled Cone

Shine® Gold Pre- Rolled Cone

by Shine Papers

Shine Papers Smoking Rolling Papers Shine® Gold Pre- Rolled Cone
$14.00MSRP

About this product

Luxury at your fingertips. Don't be at the party. Be the party.  Handcrafted 24K gold rolling papers made with the finest edible gold. 1 Pre-rolled cone so all you need to do is fill it and smoke it.  Hemp blend paper base for the smoothest burn.

About this brand

Inventors of the worlds first 24k edible gold rolling papers, wraps and pre-rolled cones visit shinepapers.com to purchase