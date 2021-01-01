Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Salve
by SHRUBSS.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our hemp-derived CBD salve is created with high quality plant based ingredients. It's perfect for massaging into tired muscles and joints, and supporting skin health. It's an ideal choice for those who want to experience the benefits of CBD topically. Ingredients Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Eucalyptus Essential Oil Quick Facts About Our CBD Salve ND-THC (non detectable THC) Lab tested Farm bill compliant Animal cruelty free Satisfaction or money back guarantee Free standard shipping in the USA USA grown
About this brand
SHRUBSS.
