Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Salve

by SHRUBSS.

SHRUBSS. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Salve

About this product

Our hemp-derived CBD salve is created with high quality plant based ingredients. It's perfect for massaging into tired muscles and joints, and supporting skin health. It's an ideal choice for those who want to experience the benefits of CBD topically. Ingredients Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Eucalyptus Essential Oil Quick Facts About Our CBD Salve ND-THC (non detectable THC) Lab tested Farm bill compliant Animal cruelty free Satisfaction or money back guarantee Free standard shipping in the USA USA grown

About this brand

At SHRUBSS, we share a clear purpose: helping people on their path to better health. Through high quality botanicals and clean organic products, we are pioneering a new approach to total health. We are passionate about making quality CBD products more accessible, simple and seamless, not only to help people get well, but to help them stay well in mind, body and spirit. Quick Facts About Our CBD Products: ND-THC (non detectable THC), Lab tested, Vegan friendly, Farm bill compliant, Animal cruelty free, Satisfaction or money back guarantee, Free standard shipping in the USA and USA grown.

