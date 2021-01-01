Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand SHRUBSS.

SHRUBSS.

Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Salve

Buy Here

About this product

Our hemp-derived CBD salve is created with high quality plant based ingredients. It's perfect for massaging into tired muscles and joints, and supporting skin health. It's an ideal choice for those who want to experience the benefits of CBD topically.

Ingredients
Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Eucalyptus Essential Oil

Quick Facts About Our CBD Salve

ND-THC (non detectable THC)
Lab tested
Farm bill compliant
Animal cruelty free
Satisfaction or money back guarantee
Free standard shipping in the USA
USA grown
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!