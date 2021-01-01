SHRUBSS.
About this product
Our hemp-derived CBD salve is created with high quality plant based ingredients. It's perfect for massaging into tired muscles and joints, and supporting skin health. It's an ideal choice for those who want to experience the benefits of CBD topically.
Ingredients
Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Eucalyptus Essential Oil
Quick Facts About Our CBD Salve
ND-THC (non detectable THC)
Lab tested
Farm bill compliant
Animal cruelty free
Satisfaction or money back guarantee
Free standard shipping in the USA
USA grown
Ingredients
Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Eucalyptus Essential Oil
Quick Facts About Our CBD Salve
ND-THC (non detectable THC)
Lab tested
Farm bill compliant
Animal cruelty free
Satisfaction or money back guarantee
Free standard shipping in the USA
USA grown
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!