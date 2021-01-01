About this product

Our hemp-derived CBD salve is created with high quality plant based ingredients. It's perfect for massaging into tired muscles and joints, and supporting skin health. It's an ideal choice for those who want to experience the benefits of CBD topically.



Ingredients

Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Eucalyptus Essential Oil



Quick Facts About Our CBD Salve



ND-THC (non detectable THC)

Lab tested

Farm bill compliant

Animal cruelty free

Satisfaction or money back guarantee

Free standard shipping in the USA

USA grown