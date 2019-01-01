 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Silicone Hand Pipe 4" With Glass Bowl

by Silicone Hand Pipes | Online Smoke Shop

SILICONE HAND PIPE 4" WITH GLASS BOWL This is a nice hand pipe with a glass bowl that measures 4 inches in length. This pipe is made with high quality silicone that is very durable. It includes a glass bowl, poker tool, and even little stash container on the underside of the pipe. There are multiple color options available for this one. If your tired of breaking your glass pipes, then this silicone pipe will help fix your problem. It is a great alternative to glass pipes that is durable and perfect for travel. Pipe Features 4 inch silicone hand pipe made from high quality material Includes glass bowl, poker tool, stash container Color: varies Durable

#1 Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes SiliconeHandPipes.com is an Online Smoke Shop based out of Southern California. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function.