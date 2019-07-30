LindzLee
on July 30th, 2019
love this dabber! rips really good and smooth
$19.99MSRP
Silicone Nectar Collector This is a standard, easy to use silicone nectar collector that measures about 5 inches in length without the nail. It is easily portable and perfect to use when you are traveling. It is also incredibly easy use. In order for it to function you just take off the silicone cap and insert the metal nail and your good to go. All orders come with the silicone nectar collector, cap, and stainless steel nail. NECTAR COLLECTOR FEATURES Made of High Quality Silicone Easy to use nectar collector Stainless steel nail included 5 inches in length
on July 21st, 2019
works really well