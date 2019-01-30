CreloG
on January 30th, 2019
Bio Chem is a very potnent strain that takes over the head and relaxes the body!! I truly recommend this wonderful experience to everyone!! Sure to be pleased and high as a plane lol
This indica strain produces a quick, strong head high followed by a relaxed body high. The beautiful 2-tone buds are extremely potent. The dense, vivid purple, crystal-rich nugs feature a sweet and sour diesel aroma. Enjoy getting chores done then relaxing afterwards with a long-lasting, relaxing, yet functional high.
