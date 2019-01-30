 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bio Chem

Bio Chem

by Silverpeak

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Silverpeak Cannabis Flower Bio Chem

About this product

This indica strain produces a quick, strong head high followed by a relaxed body high. The beautiful 2-tone buds are extremely potent. The dense, vivid purple, crystal-rich nugs feature a sweet and sour diesel aroma. Enjoy getting chores done then relaxing afterwards with a long-lasting, relaxing, yet functional high.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

CreloG

Bio Chem is a very potnent strain that takes over the head and relaxes the body!! I truly recommend this wonderful experience to everyone!! Sure to be pleased and high as a plane lol

About this brand

Silverpeak Logo
From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.