 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Silverpeak
Silverpeak Cover Photo

Silverpeak

From Seed to Sensation

Flo
Flo
Silverpeak Apothecary in Aspen, Colorado
Silverpeak Apothecary in Aspen, Colorado
Silverpeak's fully climate-controlled grow facility in Basalt, Colorado
Silverpeak's fully climate-controlled grow facility in Basalt, Colorado
All Silverpeak flower is always hand-trimmed to perfection.
All Silverpeak flower is always hand-trimmed to perfection.
Meticulously cured to the optimal moisture levels for maximum enjoyment.
Meticulously cured to the optimal moisture levels for maximum enjoyment.

About Silverpeak

From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.

Flower

Available in

United States, Colorado