jetco
on February 23rd, 2019
This is definitely one of my favorite strains. It produces a wonderful steady high and relaxation without the couch lock. Great for unwinding after a stressful day.
This indica-leaning hybrid is good for a wide range of activities due to its balanced effects. You’ll enjoy an active, energetic, on-the-go high — not too intense for socializing, but just strong enough to make the couch look tempting. The large, colorful, frosty nugs have a clean citrusy aroma.
