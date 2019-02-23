 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Super White

by Silverpeak

This indica-leaning hybrid is good for a wide range of activities due to its balanced effects. You’ll enjoy an active, energetic, on-the-go high — not too intense for socializing, but just strong enough to make the couch look tempting. The large, colorful, frosty nugs have a clean citrusy aroma.

jetco

This is definitely one of my favorite strains. It produces a wonderful steady high and relaxation without the couch lock. Great for unwinding after a stressful day.

From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.