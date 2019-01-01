About this product

Horween Leather These dugouts are crafted from the highest quality Horween Leather, a historic American tannery that's been crafting some of the best leather in the world for over 100 years. The Russet Brown dugout is made from thick, soft leather that wears in like your favorite pair of boots, softening and developing its own unique character with time. Design The Russet Brown Leather Dugout is designed for your life on the go. It holds your lighter, pipe, tobacco, poker, and filters in one discrete and compact place the size of the palm of your hand. Craftsmanship Each Leather Dugout is handmade in the US out of earthy, brown, high-quality leather and durable rivets. We've even etched icons of the contents into the leather, so you know exactly where they fit best. Measurements: 2 1/2" (W) x 3 7/8" (H) x 3/4" (D) There will be slight variations in color and texture because of the nuances of hand-dyed leather and the process of handcrafting each dugout. https://thesilverstick.com