  5. SilverStick Leather Dugout: Russet Brown

SilverStick Leather Dugout: Russet Brown

by SilverStick

$49.00MSRP

About this product

Horween Leather These dugouts are crafted from the highest quality Horween Leather, a historic American tannery that's been crafting some of the best leather in the world for over 100 years. The Russet Brown dugout is made from thick, soft leather that wears in like your favorite pair of boots, softening and developing its own unique character with time. Design The Russet Brown Leather Dugout is designed for your life on the go. It holds your lighter, pipe, tobacco, poker, and filters in one discrete and compact place the size of the palm of your hand. Craftsmanship Each Leather Dugout is handmade in the US out of earthy, brown, high-quality leather and durable rivets. We've even etched icons of the contents into the leather, so you know exactly where they fit best. Measurements: 2 1/2" (W) x 3 7/8" (H) x 3/4" (D) There will be slight variations in color and texture because of the nuances of hand-dyed leather and the process of handcrafting each dugout. https://thesilverstick.com

About this brand

SilverStick strives to offer smoother draw and refined experience for the modern smoker on-the-go. Our pipe is a simple yet innovative one-hitter that uses natural cotton filters to trap tar and block embers without compromising any of the desired effect. It's made in the USA from high-quality materials and will hold up under the most adventurous lifestyle. We also offer a collection of high-quality, handcrafted accessories that are customized for the SilverStick and designed for the most discerning smoker. Whether it’s the compact all-in-one Leather Dugout, or the beautiful wood dugouts, we strive to create products that you'll love to use and be proud to share.