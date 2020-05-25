Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. Combining top grade CBD with all natural sweeteners, our Simply Crafted gummies are both effective and delicious. Each gummy is infused with 10mg full-spectrum CBD, making them perfect for relieving stress, managing anxiety and aiding sleep. With no trace of THC, our CBD gummies are the most discreet, effective way of getting your daily dose of CBD. ● Organic and GMO-free ● No chemicals or solvents ● Discreet and effective Available in Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 25th, 2020
Quick to arrive and very refreshing and relaxing
on May 18th, 2020
These are the best gummies ever !!
on May 17th, 2020
Love these !!!