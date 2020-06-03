Kaviar Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$31.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Pure, potent and organic. This organic tincture includes 300mg of pure hemp CBD in a base of solvent-less MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts, with pure vanilla extract. - Quick absorption and easily digested - Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers - 100% Organic 30 servings (10MG CBD per 1ml dose). Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on June 3rd, 2020
This has an awesome taste and works really fast. It’s a great cbd tincture for sure!
on May 24th, 2020
Quick delivery. I’m very satisfied overall thanks
on May 19th, 2020
I can’t get enough of this tincture. So tasty 😋