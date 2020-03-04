 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. 300mg CBD Salve with Lavender & Rosemary Oil (2 oz)

300mg CBD Salve with Lavender & Rosemary Oil (2 oz)

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.037
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 300mg CBD Salve with Lavender & Rosemary Oil (2 oz)
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 300mg CBD Salve with Lavender & Rosemary Oil (2 oz)

$35.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD salve targets joint and muscle pain, to penetrate deep and provide instant, long-lasting relief. It also contains natural moisturizers like shea butter and coconut oil, that repair even sensitive skin, leaving it healthy, soft and supple. Enriched with soothing essential oils like Lavender and Rosemary, it rejuvenates the skin, while leaving a pleasant, floral fragrance behind. ● No parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, or alcohol ● Contains 300mg of pure CBD ● Non-greasy and lightweight Ingredients: Organic Shea Butter, Organic Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Pure CBD, Organic Lavender Oil, and Organic Rosemary Oil Directions: Apply a small amount directly on the bruised or affected areas and massage gently. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

37 customer reviews

Show all
4.937

write a review

TrishaJameson

My back bothers me from time to time, and I hate taking Advil so much. This salve has been a great replacement. Very effective and I love that it’s all natural !

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders