Coffeaddict_
on March 4th, 2020
Great stuff!
$35.00MSRP
Our CBD salve targets joint and muscle pain, to penetrate deep and provide instant, long-lasting relief. It also contains natural moisturizers like shea butter and coconut oil, that repair even sensitive skin, leaving it healthy, soft and supple. Enriched with soothing essential oils like Lavender and Rosemary, it rejuvenates the skin, while leaving a pleasant, floral fragrance behind. ● No parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, or alcohol ● Contains 300mg of pure CBD ● Non-greasy and lightweight Ingredients: Organic Shea Butter, Organic Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Pure CBD, Organic Lavender Oil, and Organic Rosemary Oil Directions: Apply a small amount directly on the bruised or affected areas and massage gently. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on March 3rd, 2020
My back bothers me from time to time, and I hate taking Advil so much. This salve has been a great replacement. Very effective and I love that it’s all natural !
on March 1st, 2020
Works great and has a very nice fragrance