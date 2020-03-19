RahulKanone
on March 19th, 2020
Great stuff!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile. Extracted from freshly harvested and flash-frozen cannabis plants, it's then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. ● Maintains full spectrum cannabinoid profile ● Single-origin, cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● Contains <0.3mg THC ● Legal in all 50 States Use: CBD wax is great for vape pens or dab rigs. Available in five varieties: Cookies, Critical Kush, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime and OG Kush Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on March 19th, 2020
Great stuff!!
on March 18th, 2020
I use this in my dab pen and it hits great. Good taste and nice strong hits
on March 18th, 2020
Love this stuff !!