  Ancient Lime Live Resin

Ancient Lime Live Resin

by Simply Crafted

Simply Crafted Concentrates Solventless Ancient Lime Live Resin
Simply Crafted Concentrates Solventless Ancient Lime Live Resin

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile. Extracted from freshly harvested and flash-frozen cannabis plants, it's then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. ● Maintains full spectrum cannabinoid profile ● Single-origin, cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● Contains <0.3mg THC ● Legal in all 50 States Use: CBD wax is great for vape pens or dab rigs. Available in five varieties: Cookies, Critical Kush, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime and OG Kush Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

5 customer reviews

PlainElaine2

I use this in my dab pen and it hits great. Good taste and nice strong hits

About this strain

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US