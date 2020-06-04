 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Bubba Kush (CBD)

by Simply Crafted

Simply Crafted Cannabis Flower Bubba Kush (CBD)

$25.00MSRP

About this product

LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES This batch of high CBD hemp comes straight from the Oregon sun and soil. Deep notes of lemon and clove aromas give way to tastes of cocoa and coffee. Bubba Kush exhibits high levels of D-Limonene and a-Humulene giving this flower it’s beautiful appearance and making it the perfect evening strain.

8 customer reviews

Deedee1213

Very nice sized buds, good aroma and taste, and smokes great on top of it. Will definitely be buying more

Politika23

Super dank and tasty

Fallenspawn

Good sticky chunky buds. I really like the way it smokes

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US