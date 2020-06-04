White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES This batch of high CBD hemp comes straight from the Oregon sun and soil. Deep notes of lemon and clove aromas give way to tastes of cocoa and coffee. Bubba Kush exhibits high levels of D-Limonene and a-Humulene giving this flower it’s beautiful appearance and making it the perfect evening strain.
on June 4th, 2020
Very nice sized buds, good aroma and taste, and smokes great on top of it. Will definitely be buying more
on June 3rd, 2020
Super dank and tasty
on May 27th, 2020
Good sticky chunky buds. I really like the way it smokes
Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.
Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.