  5. Gold Label CBD Concentrate (1 Gram)

by Simply Crafted

Gold CBD oil is for ideal those looking for the highest concentration of hemp extract available with little interest in the other components of the plant. This hemp extract is legal across the United States and several other countries. No medical card is needed for purchase. The Gold CBD concentrate works fast and can begin making its impact within 10-20 minutes.

6 customer reviews

Sharif12

Great for taking dabs for sure

Liveinthesky

I really like taking dabs of this. It hits very smooth and has an amazing earthy plant taste.

Newme69

Quick delivery and a really nice concentrate with good flavor

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US