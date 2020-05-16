Citron Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Gold CBD oil is for ideal those looking for the highest concentration of hemp extract available with little interest in the other components of the plant. This hemp extract is legal across the United States and several other countries. No medical card is needed for purchase. The Gold CBD concentrate works fast and can begin making its impact within 10-20 minutes.
on May 16th, 2020
Great for taking dabs for sure
on April 22nd, 2020
I really like taking dabs of this. It hits very smooth and has an amazing earthy plant taste.
on April 19th, 2020
Quick delivery and a really nice concentrate with good flavor