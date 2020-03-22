 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. CBD Gummies - 100mg, 250mg, 300mg, & 1000mg CBD Available

CBD Gummies - 100mg, 250mg, 300mg, & 1000mg CBD Available

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Simply Crafted Concentrates Ingestible CBD Gummies - 100mg, 250mg, 300mg, & 1000mg CBD Available

$15.00MSRP

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at simplycraftedcbd.com Combining premium CBD extracts with natural flavors and sweeteners, our vegan gummies are both tasty and potent. Each gummy contains 10mg or 25mg of full-spectrum CBD. ● 10mg & 25 mg dose available ● Vegan and GMO-free ● No chemicals and solvent-free ● Effective and Discreet With less than 0.3% THC, our gummies are the most discreet, effective way to get your daily dose of CBD Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US