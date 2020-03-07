Higher_plain
on March 7th, 2020
Deliciouzzz
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$25.00MSRP
LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES Our organic High CBD Flower is known for its terpene rich taste. The heavy cannabinoid and terpene profile allows faster absorption by the body and provides instant improvement in mood, stress, and focus. Zkittlez: NIGHTTIME - features fruity, berry and grape notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. ● Organically grown with subtle tones of spice and a rich aroma ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Grown without any pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers ● Contain 17% CBD and less than 1% THC Available in 3.5 gram, 1/2 & 1 oz Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Grown in the USA
on March 7th, 2020
Deliciouzzz
on March 6th, 2020
Amazing flavor on this cbd flower
on March 5th, 2020
I love how good this stuff tastes and that it doesn’t make me feel lazy or tired at all. Very good effects
Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.