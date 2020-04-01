 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Concentrate Vaporizer by Habit Crafted

by Simply Crafted

🔋Rechargeable ⚪Quartz Cell 🌡️Low temp, high flavor Habit Concentrate Vaporizer features a ceramic housing with Quartz Cell Atomizer that can be loaded quickly and with ease. You can load CBD isolate or find Habit concentrates using weedmaps.com Included USB 3.0 to Micro USB charging cord. Plug into any compatible USB port to charge. Please allow 2-3 hours from empty to full charge. Quartz Cell Atomizer Our unique patent-pending Quartz technology is designed to provide an even distribution of heat which allows for full flavor absorption. Usage Remove mouthpiece. Load Quartz Cell then reattach mouth piece. Press power button an inhale. Best stored upright when loaded.

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US