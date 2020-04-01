SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
🔋Rechargeable ⚪Quartz Cell 🌡️Low temp, high flavor Habit Concentrate Vaporizer features a ceramic housing with Quartz Cell Atomizer that can be loaded quickly and with ease. You can load CBD isolate or find Habit concentrates using weedmaps.com Included USB 3.0 to Micro USB charging cord. Plug into any compatible USB port to charge. Please allow 2-3 hours from empty to full charge. Quartz Cell Atomizer Our unique patent-pending Quartz technology is designed to provide an even distribution of heat which allows for full flavor absorption. Usage Remove mouthpiece. Load Quartz Cell then reattach mouth piece. Press power button an inhale. Best stored upright when loaded.
on April 1st, 2020
Rips great and a very nice price tag 👍
on April 1st, 2020
Love this little vape pen!
on March 31st, 2020
Works great !!