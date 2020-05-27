Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Solvent-free and sourced from local organic farms, our CBD cartridge contains full spectrum CBD that provides instant soothing and calming affects. The high purity and cold-pressed terpenes offer a subtle cannabis flavor. With 0% THC, the cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery. Its ease of use and instant affects makes it the perfect solution to reduce stress, anxiety, and to relax and unwind. ● Quicker absorption and effects than edibles ● NO GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● 100% Natural ● 0% THC Available strains: OG KUSH, CRITICAL KUSH, COOKIES, ZKITTLEZ, ANCIENT LIME & PURE Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 27th, 2020
Got one of these and a skittles and I gotta day I’m impressed. Very dank carts overall
on May 17th, 2020
Lovin this cookies cbd cart
on May 15th, 2020
Great job on this cart. Hits perfect
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.