Fisher98
on March 18th, 2020
Very dank cbd concentrate
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Whole plant cold extracted concentrate. This live resin CBD concentrate is a whole plant medicine carrying all the benefits of cannabis without the high. Legal in all 50 States. Full spectrum cannabinoid profile. Single origin cannabis derived terpenes. Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body.
on March 18th, 2020
Very dank cbd concentrate
on March 18th, 2020
Really good stuff. I just wish it had thc in it too!!
on March 18th, 2020
I’m in love with their live resin. They’re all sooo tasty!
Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.