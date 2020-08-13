 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Dugout With Taster, Grinder and Carrying Case

by Simply Crafted

This simple dugout is the epitome of convenience. You have your pipe, grinder, and storage all in one handheld, pocket sized device. Twist the lid to access the two chambers: the smaller contains a spring-loaded aluminum taster with teeth that make grinding and loading the bowl effortless, and the larger is a storage area for your flower, complete with polycarbonate windows for a quick supply check. The bottom of the Dugout has a recessed pin you can use to clear and clean your bowl after smoking. The piece is made on CNC aluminum and comes with a zip-up carrying case, complete with a clip you can attach to a lanyard or keychain.

My new lil buddy

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US