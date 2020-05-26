Mango Ginger Chews 100mg 10-Pack
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Combining top grade CBD with all natural sweeteners, our Simply Crafted gummies are both effective and delicious. Each gummy is infused with 10mg full-spectrum CBD, making them perfect for relieving stress, managing anxiety and aiding sleep. With no trace of THC, our CBD gummies are the most discreet, effective way of getting your daily dose of CBD. ● Organic and GMO-free ● No chemicals or solvents ● Discreet and effective Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 26th, 2020
Came quick. Nice little cbd gummies taste good and work good
on May 24th, 2020
My new favorite little snack lol they taste great and are so calming
on May 18th, 2020
So sour and dank and delicious 😋