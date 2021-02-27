Our mission is to provide pure and potent cannabis infusions while educating and advocating for marijuana law reforms. We proudly support NORML and The Last Prisoner Project in their endeavors to change US cannabis policies and seek retroactive justice. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% money back guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. SAVE 20% WITH PROMO CODE LEAFLY We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, UK, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD and CBG hemp products are permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the USA OUR STORY Since 2019, Simply Crafted CBD has proudly offered premium CBD health and wellness products for discerning individuals who prefer natural solutions over unnecessary prescriptions. Dedicated to providing naturally healing products that comfort, relieve, and soothe individuals dealing with a wide array of common ailments ranging from chronic pain, anxiety, migraines, hypertension, and much more. Simply Crafted CBD delivers high-quality CBD oils, tonics, and treatments at an affordable price point. At Simply Crafted CBD, we believe that quality CBD products should be easily accessible and affordable to anyone who seeks the effective and natural healing power of CBD for their personal health concerns. Simply Crafted CBD is committed to providing the safest, purest, and most effective CBD products and accessories on the market today. With both peer-reviewed studies and the medical community alike confirming the various benefits of CBD products, Simply Crafted CBD is able to offer the most innovative, effective, and powerful CBD products available today. We proudly offer a full array of CBD oils, tinctures, balms, lotions, topicals, and accessories designed to help alleviate inflammation, soothe nerves, and reduce both episodic and chronic pain for our clients. Our team of CBD experts help our customers find the perfect CBD product for their unique situation. With our robust product knowledge as well as our acute ability to match up the right remedy for a specific problem, our customers can rest assured that they will be receiving a high-quality, natural, and effective solution for their individual health needs. Natural Healing without the Pills At Simply Crafted CBD, we truly believe in the transformative power of CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, and assorted CBD products to alleviate pain, reduce anxiety, and improve health outcomes. We offer non-narcotic solutions designed to treat a wide variety of conditions, including inflammation, muscle pain, joint pain, arthritis, anxiety, migraines, acne, muscle spasms, pain related to multiple sclerosis, cancer associated pain, chronic pain, acne, and other skin conditions - all without the use of heavy narcotics or prescription medication. ​ At the end of the day, Simply Crafted CBD is committed to finding the best solution for our client’s specific needs, offering safe and natural CBD products designed to reduce pain and improve lives. Pure From Start To Finish All of our CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States and are third-party lab tested. Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility and must pass the highest standards of approval in the country. In addition, all of our CBD products are personally tested by our staff to ensure effectiveness and that only the best possible CBD is sold to you. We guarantee our CBD is solvent-free and highly effective. We have strict guidelines for all of our partner farms to follow 100% organic and sustainable practices. Our CBD oils are extracted using state of the art methods that produce the best full spectrum cannabis oil. For our CBD oils, we use food grade ethanol and cold extraction methods. Our CBD isolate is produced with state of the industry CO2 extraction. OUR FOUNDERS Our founders are from Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is where Simply Crafted CBD began. They are health-conscious, outdoor enthusiasts whose passion for alternative, natural remedies for life's problems pushed them towards their endeavors into cannabis and all its benefits and uses. CBD is a natural solution, and we fully enjoy blending it with all sorts of other complimentary herbs and essential oils. Our knowledge and experience with cannabis products ensures only the highest quality CBD products are sold. We only offer the highest-quality pure CBD products for pain, anxiety and many other ailments. The only products we sell are ones we personally use and trust.