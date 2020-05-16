7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES Handcrafted from durable medical-grade borosilicate glass, the Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker is a water pipe engineered to rip with maximum filtration. With a wide base for supreme stability and a ground-glass connection for an airtight seal, the Heavy Duty Beaker has high thermal resistance that will withstand all temperature variances. Slits on its diffused downstem create fine bubbles during use, making for smooth delivery of pure, water-cooled smoke. A 14 mm female downstem seats a beautiful Higher Standards bowl for delicious low temperature flavor. Each Heavy Duty Beaker is sold in a reusable and reversible collector’s case for safe storage and transport, and includes a custom ice mold for extra smooth rips.
on May 16th, 2020
This thing really rips and they had free shipping on it which is awesome!
on May 12th, 2020
Couldn’t ask for a better bong!
on May 9th, 2020
This is seriously a beast!!!