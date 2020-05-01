 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
K. Haring Bubbler

by Simply Crafted

5.07
$100.00MSRP

About this product

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES Inspired by the boundless creativity of acclaimed artist, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Bubbler bridges the gap between street art and smoking culture. Forged from thick borosilicate glass, the Bubbler showcases a fixed bowl and downstem. A showerhead percolator with eight slits delivers advanced water filtration for cool, purified smoke. This bell-shaped bubbler is comfortable in-hand and flares at the bottom for additional stability. Hand-applied designs on the neck and base serve as groundwork for Haring’s strong, fluid lines and emotive power. This timeless masterpiece is finished with the artist’s signature. The Bubbler is packaged in a durable box that’s enriched with Haring’s signature and dynamic imagery. Compressed foam inserts and thick outer walls provide safe and secure storage. © Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York

5.07

Winglessfly

I love how this hits and feels. Very high quality glass

AceisHigh

Super nice bubbler. I got the black and white one but that yellow one looks dope too

Liftedoura

This is so pretty I feel kinda bad smoking out of it cause it’s going to get dirty lol ow ell good reason to keep it clean

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US