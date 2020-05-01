Bubbler
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES Inspired by the boundless creativity of acclaimed artist, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Bubbler bridges the gap between street art and smoking culture. Forged from thick borosilicate glass, the Bubbler showcases a fixed bowl and downstem. A showerhead percolator with eight slits delivers advanced water filtration for cool, purified smoke. This bell-shaped bubbler is comfortable in-hand and flares at the bottom for additional stability. Hand-applied designs on the neck and base serve as groundwork for Haring’s strong, fluid lines and emotive power. This timeless masterpiece is finished with the artist’s signature. The Bubbler is packaged in a durable box that’s enriched with Haring’s signature and dynamic imagery. Compressed foam inserts and thick outer walls provide safe and secure storage. © Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York
on May 1st, 2020
I love how this hits and feels. Very high quality glass
on April 29th, 2020
Super nice bubbler. I got the black and white one but that yellow one looks dope too
on April 28th, 2020
This is so pretty I feel kinda bad smoking out of it cause it’s going to get dirty lol ow ell good reason to keep it clean