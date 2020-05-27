 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
K. Haring Water Pipe

by Simply Crafted

5.010
$180.00MSRP

About this product

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES Inspired by artistic visionary, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Water Pipe features the artist’s iconic artwork while delivering a water-filtered smoking experience. Standing at 12.4-inches tall, the Water Pipe is precision-crafted from thick borosilicate glass that withstands extreme heat. Its removable diffused downstem seats a spacious bowl with an airtight, ground glass connection. A seven-slit showerhead percolator produces fine bubbles to moisturize, clean, and cool your smoke. The Water Pipe is designed with a fat-lipped mouthpiece, built-in ice catcher, and splashguard for comfortable draws. Keith Haring’s scintillating approach to form and figure transcends to the Water Pipe’s hand-applied designs. The neck and base’s bold lines and contrasting colors exhibit his vibrant aesthetic. This gripping piece is completed with Haring’s signature. The Water Pipe is packaged in a durable box with foam inserts. The thick outer walls of the box are adorned with Haring’s artwork and signature. © Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York

10 customer reviews

5.010

Hulahippie

Rios hard and looks great

Klowngang

This bong is sooooo dope!

Johnjohnson33

Hits amazing and looks great on the shelf!

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US