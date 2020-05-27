7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES Inspired by artistic visionary, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Water Pipe features the artist’s iconic artwork while delivering a water-filtered smoking experience. Standing at 12.4-inches tall, the Water Pipe is precision-crafted from thick borosilicate glass that withstands extreme heat. Its removable diffused downstem seats a spacious bowl with an airtight, ground glass connection. A seven-slit showerhead percolator produces fine bubbles to moisturize, clean, and cool your smoke. The Water Pipe is designed with a fat-lipped mouthpiece, built-in ice catcher, and splashguard for comfortable draws. Keith Haring’s scintillating approach to form and figure transcends to the Water Pipe’s hand-applied designs. The neck and base’s bold lines and contrasting colors exhibit his vibrant aesthetic. This gripping piece is completed with Haring’s signature. The Water Pipe is packaged in a durable box with foam inserts. The thick outer walls of the box are adorned with Haring’s artwork and signature. © Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York
on May 27th, 2020
Rios hard and looks great
on May 25th, 2020
This bong is sooooo dope!
on May 24th, 2020
Hits amazing and looks great on the shelf!