Mango Ginger Chews 100mg 10-Pack
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Combining premium CBD extracts with natural sweeteners, our organic gummies are both potent and pure. Each gummy contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD. ● Organic and GMO-free ● Effective and Discreet ● No chemicals and solvent-free With less than 0.3% THC, our gummies are the most discreet, effective way to get your daily dose of CBD Ingredients: Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Corn Syrup, Organic White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Including Anatto, Tumeric, Grape Juice Concentrate, Red Fruit Juice Concentrate) Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 27th, 2020
I was in the fence with cbd, but I’m glad I finally broke down and tried some. These gummies have been great at work where I can’t smoke at all. They help me calm down and have a nice flavor. I’m sure I’ll be buying more !
on May 25th, 2020
Arrived fast and seem very potent. Thanks !
on May 24th, 2020
I’ve been feeling on edge a lot lately so I thought I’d try some cbd gummies. I definitely feel a bit more relaxed after eating one of these. It’s hard to explain but I just feel chill lol they have a nice fruity flavor to them also