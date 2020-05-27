 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. 1000mg CBD Gummies - 40 Count

1000mg CBD Gummies - 40 Count

by Simply Crafted

5.033
Simply Crafted Edibles Candy 1000mg CBD Gummies - 40 Count

$90.00MSRP

About this product

Combining premium CBD extracts with natural sweeteners, our organic gummies are both potent and pure. Each gummy contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD. ● Organic and GMO-free ● Effective and Discreet ● No chemicals and solvent-free With less than 0.3% THC, our gummies are the most discreet, effective way to get your daily dose of CBD Ingredients: Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Corn Syrup, Organic White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Including Anatto, Tumeric, Grape Juice Concentrate, Red Fruit Juice Concentrate) Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

33 customer reviews

5.033

Moodlifter

I was in the fence with cbd, but I’m glad I finally broke down and tried some. These gummies have been great at work where I can’t smoke at all. They help me calm down and have a nice flavor. I’m sure I’ll be buying more !

IAMiller

Arrived fast and seem very potent. Thanks !

Mia90675

I’ve been feeling on edge a lot lately so I thought I’d try some cbd gummies. I definitely feel a bit more relaxed after eating one of these. It’s hard to explain but I just feel chill lol they have a nice fruity flavor to them also

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US