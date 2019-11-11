 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Organic CBD Flower Cured with Cold-Pressed Terpenes - 3.5 Grams

by Simply Crafted CBD

Our organic High CBD Flower is known for its instant effect, faster than consumables and other generic sources of CBD. The heavy cannabinoid and terpene profile allows faster absorption by the body and provides instant improvement in mood, stress, and focus. The feelings and sensation can be compared to a mild relaxing and nostalgic. Each flower contains 17% CBD and less than 1% Delta 9 THC ● Organically grown with subtle tones of spice and a rich aroma ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● The flower was grown without any pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers. ● Each airtight glass container is child-proof and contains 3.5 gms of High CBD Flower High Potency | 100% Organic | Grown in the USA

Smokelikewiz95

U gotta try some of this cbd flower. Very tasty 😋

SamIam89

Love all their CBD flower. You can really taste them terps !!

Zkittlez

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping