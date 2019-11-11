Ransom98
on November 11th, 2019
This CBD flower is straight 🔥🔥
$35.00MSRP
Our organic High CBD Flower is known for its instant effect, faster than consumables and other generic sources of CBD. The heavy cannabinoid and terpene profile allows faster absorption by the body and provides instant improvement in mood, stress, and focus. The feelings and sensation can be compared to a mild relaxing and nostalgic. Each flower contains 17% CBD and less than 1% Delta 9 THC ● Organically grown with subtle tones of spice and a rich aroma ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● The flower was grown without any pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers. ● Each airtight glass container is child-proof and contains 3.5 gms of High CBD Flower High Potency | 100% Organic | Grown in the USA
on November 8th, 2019
U gotta try some of this cbd flower. Very tasty 😋
on November 8th, 2019
Love all their CBD flower. You can really taste them terps !!
Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.