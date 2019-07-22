Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
This award winning strain is a unique combination originating from original Cherry genetics combined with Otto II genetics to create a super-breed of two CBD power strains.
● Organically grown
● Contains 14% CBD and less than 0.3% THC
● Cured with organic cannabis terpenes
The effects are uplifting, with a fruity but floral, somewhat sweet taste. This delicious Oregon-grown strain is known for its calming effects as well as keeping your mind clear and focused.
Available cured with the following terpenes:
Ancient Lime: Sativa - features vibrant sweet and citrus notes combined with uplifting properties to deliver a sativa-like, energizing effect
Cookies: Hybrid - features sweet chocolate and earth notes combined with focusing properties to deliver a hybrid-like, euphoric effect
OG Kush: Hybrid - features skunky citrus notes combined with soothing properties for a hybrid-like, euphoric effect
Critical Kush: Indica - features earthy, woody, and flowery notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect
Zkittlez: Indica - features fruity berry and grape notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect
Lab Tested | Organic | Grown in USA
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
