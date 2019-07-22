About this product

This award winning strain is a unique combination originating from original Cherry genetics combined with Otto II genetics to create a super-breed of two CBD power strains.



● Organically grown

● Contains 14% CBD and less than 0.3% THC

● Cured with organic cannabis terpenes



The effects are uplifting, with a fruity but floral, somewhat sweet taste. This delicious Oregon-grown strain is known for its calming effects as well as keeping your mind clear and focused.



Available cured with the following terpenes:



Ancient Lime: Sativa - features vibrant sweet and citrus notes combined with uplifting properties to deliver a sativa-like, energizing effect



Cookies: Hybrid - features sweet chocolate and earth notes combined with focusing properties to deliver a hybrid-like, euphoric effect



OG Kush: Hybrid - features skunky citrus notes combined with soothing properties for a hybrid-like, euphoric effect



Critical Kush: Indica - features earthy, woody, and flowery notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect



Zkittlez: Indica - features fruity berry and grape notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect



Lab Tested | Organic | Grown in USA