Higher_plain
on March 7th, 2020
Great stuff !!
$35.00MSRP
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Pure, potent and organic. Our NightTime CBD Tincture is the perfect way to relax and calm yourself before going to bed. Made with a calming blend of Lemongrass, Chamomile, and Lavender, this tincture is specially formulated to improve quality of sleep. It can help with symptoms of insomnia, anxiety, chronic pain, and induces a sense of relaxation allowing for deeper, more restorative sleep. - Quick absorption and easily digested - Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping - Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers - Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD - Add the DayTime Tincture to your routine for increased effectiveness Dosage: 10mg per dose Can be consumed with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on March 6th, 2020
I’m super glad I found this nighttime tincture. It’s a really great sleep aid
on March 6th, 2020
Super calming and tasty cbd oil