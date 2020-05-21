 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Strawberry Lemonade CBD Gummies - 10 Pack

by Simply Crafted

Simply Crafted Edibles Candy Strawberry Lemonade CBD Gummies - 10 Pack

About this product

Combining top grade CBD with all natural sweeteners, our Simply Crafted gummies are both effective and delicious. Each gummy is infused with 10mg full-spectrum CBD, making them perfect for relieving stress, managing anxiety and aiding sleep. With no trace of THC, our CBD gummies are the most discreet, effective way of getting your daily dose of CBD. ● Organic and GMO-free ● No chemicals or solvents ● Discreet and effective Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

9 customer reviews

XxxvibesxxX

Quick delivery and a very good deal On these gummies

Montez75

Very well balanced gummy. Works good and has a very pleasant flavor

4everyang

I really like these gummies. They have a nice kick to them and good flavor.

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US