White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES Sour Space Candy is a great daytime strain when you’re looking for an enlivened calm. Deep notes of lemon, cheese, and tropical fruit give this extraordinary CBD hemp flower a look and smell that's simply out of this world. High in b-Caryophyllene and a-Pinene, Sour Space Candy is a perfect option for all-day relaxation. - No pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers - Contains 14% CBD and less than 0.3% THC Available in the following increments: 3.5 Grams - $25 1/2 oz - $90 1 oz - $160 Lab Tested | Organic | Grown in USA
on June 4th, 2020
Love the taste of these. I can definitely taste the sour diesel in there. The buds are a bit stringy but still really dank
on May 27th, 2020
Out of this world 🤣
on May 26th, 2020
Nice and sticky and potent.Can definitely taste that sour d in there. Very nice cbd flower
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.