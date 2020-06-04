 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sour Space Candy {CBD)

by Simply Crafted

LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES Sour Space Candy is a great daytime strain when you’re looking for an enlivened calm. Deep notes of lemon, cheese, and tropical fruit give this extraordinary CBD hemp flower a look and smell that's simply out of this world. High in b-Caryophyllene and a-Pinene, Sour Space Candy is a perfect option for all-day relaxation. - No pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers - Contains 14% CBD and less than 0.3% THC Available in the following increments: 3.5 Grams - $25 1/2 oz - $90 1 oz - $160 Lab Tested | Organic | Grown in USA

Equestrian51

Love the taste of these. I can definitely taste the sour diesel in there. The buds are a bit stringy but still really dank

Moodlifter

Out of this world 🤣

Goyagod

Nice and sticky and potent.Can definitely taste that sour d in there. Very nice cbd flower

Sour Space Candy

  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US