Yocan Hive 2.0 Wax & Liquid Vaporizer

by Simply Crafted

5.01
$25.00MSRP

About this product

The Hive 2.0 is a special device designed for both juices as well as concentrates with the two special atomizers included in the kit. The heating element is constructed out of a quartz coil which provides the purest taste and guarantees a clean vapor. The atomizer is a top fill unit that features a leak proof design to avoid any unwanted messes and loss of any essential oils. The atomizer is also secured by a magnetic connection, this way the atomizer can be locked and loaded without having to worry about stripping any precious threads. Given its compact and portable size, the Hive 2.0 features a simple design and is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand to keep it discreet and stealthy for maximum potability for on-the-go usage. The 650mAh internal battery is easily charged through the micro USB port. To know what charge the internal battery is at, the Hive 2.0 features and intelligent battery indicator to let the user know how much battery is left in the unit. Features: - Discreet AIO device - Suitable for juice and concentrate - Connected by magnetic connection - Voltage adjustable (Low/Middle/High) - Window and USB charging - Compact and portable Includes: 1x Yocan Hive 2.0 Box Mod 1x Juice Atomizer 1x Concentrated Atomizer 1x Connector 1x Pick Tool 1x User Manual 1x Micro USB cable

1 customer review

5.01

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US