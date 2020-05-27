Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Solvent-free and sourced from local organic farms, our CBD cartridge contains full spectrum CBD that provides instant soothing and calming affects. The cold-pressed terpenes and high quality oil offer a subtle cannabis flavor. With 0% THC, the cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery. Its ease of use and instant affects makes it the perfect solution to reduce stress, anxiety, and to relax and unwind. ● Quicker absorption and effects than edibles ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● 100% Natural ● 0% THC In addition to our pure CBD cartridge, we also have cartridges available infused with 3% of the following cannabis terpenes: Ancient Lime: DAYTIME - features vibrant, sweet and citrus notes combined with uplifting properties to deliver a sativa-like, energizing effect. Cookies: ANYTIME - features sweet, chocolate and earth notes combined with focusing properties to deliver a hybrid-like, euphoric effect. OG Kush: ANYTIME - features skunky, citrus notes combined with soothing properties for a hybrid-like euphoric effect Critical Kush: NIGHTTIME - features earthy, woody and flowery notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Zkittlez: NIGHTTIME - features fruity, berry and grape notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 27th, 2020
Awesome cartridge for sure !!
on May 26th, 2020
Hits smooth and works well, I really like the terpy taste
on May 21st, 2020
Very nice prefill