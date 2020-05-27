 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Zkittlez CBD Cartridge - 1 Gram

Zkittlez CBD Cartridge - 1 Gram

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.015
Simply Crafted Concentrates Cartridges Zkittlez CBD Cartridge - 1 Gram

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Solvent-free and sourced from local organic farms, our CBD cartridge contains full spectrum CBD that provides instant soothing and calming affects. The cold-pressed terpenes and high quality oil offer a subtle cannabis flavor. With 0% THC, the cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery. Its ease of use and instant affects makes it the perfect solution to reduce stress, anxiety, and to relax and unwind. ● Quicker absorption and effects than edibles ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● 100% Natural ● 0% THC In addition to our pure CBD cartridge, we also have cartridges available infused with 3% of the following cannabis terpenes: Ancient Lime: DAYTIME - features vibrant, sweet and citrus notes combined with uplifting properties to deliver a sativa-like, energizing effect. Cookies: ANYTIME - features sweet, chocolate and earth notes combined with focusing properties to deliver a hybrid-like, euphoric effect. OG Kush: ANYTIME - features skunky, citrus notes combined with soothing properties for a hybrid-like euphoric effect Critical Kush: NIGHTTIME - features earthy, woody and flowery notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Zkittlez: NIGHTTIME - features fruity, berry and grape notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

15 customer reviews

Show all
5.015

write a review

Terpinator3

Awesome cartridge for sure !!

Jackson72

Hits smooth and works well, I really like the terpy taste

DiaBella

Very nice prefill

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US