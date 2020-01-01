 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Hard Candy Mixed Flavors 50mg 5-pack

Hard Candy Mixed Flavors 50mg 5-pack

by Sir Newton’s Original

Write a review
Sir Newton’s Original Edibles Candy Hard Candy Mixed Flavors 50mg 5-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Derived from simple ingredients and all natural flavors, our craft sodas contain no preservatives, caffeine, artificial colors or flavors, sodium or high fructose corn syrup. Click a product below to learn more about it. Available in 5 great flavors: Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, Green Apple, Lemon, Watermelon.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sir Newton’s Original Logo
At Newton's, we endeavor to make cutting edge, intelligently designed, safe cannabis products with a continued commitment to incorporating natural ingredients and promoting business practices that respect the environment. Our products are made from scratch, using a distillate extraction process that ensures each edible contains an accurate dose of pure, solvent-free THC distillate.