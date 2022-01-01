About this product
Bursting with a bold fruit flavor that will wake up your taste buds! Derived from simple ingredients and all-natural flavors, our candies contain no preservatives, caffeine, artificial colors or flavors, sodium, or high fructose corn syrup.
Flavors: Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, Green Apple, Lemon, Watermelon.
(5) 10mg hard candies.
ALLERGY WARNING: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts and tree nuts.
About this brand
Sir Newton’s Original
At Newton's, we endeavor to make cutting edge, intelligently designed, safe cannabis products with a continued commitment to incorporating natural ingredients and promoting business practices that respect the environment. Our products are made from scratch, using a distillate extraction process that ensures each edible contains an accurate dose of pure, solvent-free THC distillate.