Blackfire

by Sira Naturals

Sira Naturals Cannabis Flower Blackfire

About this product

Blackfire is an exotic indica-dominant hybrid strain created by merging WiFi bx1 with an unknown Afghani strain. This strain’s frosty appearance lends an elegant taste and aroma of fresh berries with accents of sour fruit. Blackfire balances the classic indica effect of full-body relaxation with the gentle cerebral invigoration of sativas. Patients who have found relief in strains such as Gogi OG and 24K should consider giving Blackfire a try.

nancyb823

Relaxing strain. Calms your anxiety right down.

About this brand

Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.