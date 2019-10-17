 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tardis

by Sira Naturals

5.01
Sira Naturals Cannabis Flower Tardis

About this product

Tardis, named after Doctor Who’s Time traveling phone booth, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created through joining Oregon Diesel and Timewreck. This strain possesses a pungent, satisfying taste and aroma of black licorice with overtones of sweet fruit.

1 customer review

5.01

SourShock

Excellent strain! It’s Trainwreck and Oregon Diesel. How can you go wrong, it’s just a delicious combo. The high is like a cup of coffee! Nice energy, very creative. Love to see it more in dispensary’s:)

About this brand

Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.