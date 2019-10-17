SourShock
on October 17th, 2019
Excellent strain! It’s Trainwreck and Oregon Diesel. How can you go wrong, it’s just a delicious combo. The high is like a cup of coffee! Nice energy, very creative. Love to see it more in dispensary’s:)
Tardis, named after Doctor Who’s Time traveling phone booth, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created through joining Oregon Diesel and Timewreck. This strain possesses a pungent, satisfying taste and aroma of black licorice with overtones of sweet fruit.
