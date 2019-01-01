At Siskiyou Sungrown we consciously cultivate and organically grow some of Oregon’s most compelling cannabis and hemp. Our farm to formula model begins in the rich soil of the Williams Valley with premium select genetics chosen to provide the most comprehensive cannabinoid profile for maximum benefit. We extract the highest grade, full spectrum, whole plant resinous cannabis oil using only organic cane alcohol, and produce products that are pure and potent. Clinically formulated, laboratory tested, and reliably delivered every time you use it. Since our inception in 2014, our craft cannabis oils and tinctures have been designed with one thing in mind: health and wellness for all. Feel Better!